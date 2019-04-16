Hempel World Cup Series Genoa – Day 2

Day 2 should have seen the rest of the Olympic classes joining the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 fleets who started racing Monday.

But the Italian city was hit with a light 5-6 knot wind which meant that the split Laser fleet could only complete one race apiece, and only the 49erFX blue fleet were able to complete a race alongside the Lasers.

Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard and Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic picked up the first Laser wins on the second day of racing at Hempel World Cup Series Genoa.

Tomasgaard, winner at Hempel World Cup Series Miami, and Stipanovic, Rio 2016 silver medallist, took hard earned yellow and blue fleet victories respectively in the 111-boat Laser pack.

Of the British Laser competitors, Dan Whiteley was 12th, Joseph Mullan 16th and Sam Whaley 24th in their flights.

Denmark’s Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen claimed the FX victory.

They finished ahead of Italy’s Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano and Spain’s Tamara Echegoyen and Paul Barcelo Martin.

None of the FX Brits were racing.



The result has not yet been applied to the overall leaderboard as the 49erFX yellow fleet need to complete their third race of the series.