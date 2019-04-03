Kiwi domination continues in Finns

Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, continues to lead the 86 boat Finn fleet after the third day of racing at the Trofeo S.A.R Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma, Mallorca.

His teammate Josh Junior is now up to second, while Facundo Olezza, from Argentina is up to third. Both Junior and Olezza took race wins in the gold fleet, but for much of the fleet it was a high scoring day.

A look at the scoreboard for today tells its own story with few sailors achieving any kind of consistency. Only two sailors managed single digit finishes in both races, while many at the top picked up a mid-fleet finish.

It opens things up hugely for the final two days of the opening series before Saturday’s medal race, with little room remaining for further errors.

In the gold fleet, Junior took the first race in very light conditions after a patchy first beat the that left many of the favourites struggling near the back of the fleet and with a lot of work to do.

London 2012 bronze medallist, Jonathan Lobert, from France finally had a good race to cross in second while Maloney consolidated his lead with a third.

There was stronger breeze for the second race, which brought some new faces to the front. Fabian Pic, from France, was fighting for the lead with Olezza, but Olezza had the best final downwind to take the win, while Ioannis Mitais, from Greece took third.

Finn – Leaders after 6 races

1st NZL 61 Andrew MALONEY 10 pts

2nd NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 19 pts

3rd ARG 48 Facu OLEZZA 23 pts

4th SWE 11 Johannes PETTERSSON 30 pts

5th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 31 pts

6th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 33 pts

7th GBR 41 Giles SCOTT 33 pts

8th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 36 pts

9th HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 36 pts

10th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 38 pts

11th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 39 pts

12th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK 43 pts

13th POL 17 Piotr KULA 44 pts

14th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF 45 pts

15th FRA 17 Fabian PIC 46 pts

16th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 46 pts

17th DEN 24 André CHRISTIANSEN 47 pts

18th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 50 pts

19th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 50 pts

20th GBR 11 Ed WRIGHT 52 pts