Etchells Victorian State Championship to Magpie of Graeme Taylor

Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Richie Allanson took four wins from six races to claim the Etchells Victorian State 2019 Championship.

Second was Tango skippered by Chris Hampton crewed by Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines.

Third was Jean-Claude Strong’s 1435, which had Tom Slingsby, Marcus Burke and Kate Devereux crewing.

Etchells Victorian State 2019 Championship

1st 1447 MAGPIE Graeme Taylor 6 pts

2nd 1443 TANGO Chris Hampton 12 pts

3rd 1435 1435 Jean-Claude Strong 16 pts

4th 1383 TRIAD. Rob Kirwan 26 pts

5th 1440 TRIAD2 John Bertrand 29 pts

6th 1444 FUMANCHU Mark Roberts 37 pts

7th 882 JUKES OF HAZZARD Brendon Jukes 42 pts

8th 1123 WICKED Rodney Hagebols 42 pts

9th 1121 BANANAS IN PYJAMAS Tony McRae 50 pts

10th 1254 ODYSSEY Jill Connell 51 pts

11th 1334 MATILDA Blake Robertson 58 pts

12th 1387 PERFECT BALANCE Chris Manton 59 pts

13th 865 TAMM HA TAMM Christian Boillot 59 pts

14th 1024 VOODOO SPIRIT Guyon Wilson 61.5 pts

15th 1399 THATS LIFE IAN CRISP 65 pts

16th 1079 V FOR VENDETTA James Bacon 71 pts

17th 1141 MENS SHIRTS Peter Stubbings 76 pts

18th 780 URBAN GORILLA Cameron Dale 81.5 pts

19th 1389 SMOKING GUN Nick Gunner 82 pts

20th 1131 THE MOE SZYSLAK EXPE Tony McKenzie 89 pts

21st 1395 SHOULD’A GONE LEFT Peter Coleman 92 pts

22nd 1277 MID GYBE CRISIS Niesje Hees 95 pts

23rd 1361 DAWN RAID Ian Johnson 98 pts

24th 1048 ETCHELLENTE Tony Hennesey 116 pts

25th 1025 WALK ON WATER Brett Heath 121 pts

26th 747 ZEPHYR Gary Bunyard 127 pts