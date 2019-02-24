Dahlberg and Bergstrom lead Carnival Race

Luke Patience and Chris Grube recovered somewhat on day 3 of the Carnival Race in San Remo, Italy, winning the first race and finishing the day in eighth place.

Mantis Panagiotis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece were best of the day, winning two races they are now fifth overall.

Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom jump into the lead, nine points ahead of Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabrò of Italy after eight races. Deniz and Ates Cinar of Turkey slip back to third place.

The Carnival Race – 470 leaders after 8 races (47 entries) (Updated)

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom BFD 1 6 11 3 2 3 3 – – 29 pts

2nd ITA Ferrari Giacomo and Calabrò Giulio 1 12 3 31 6 7 5 4 – – 38 pts

3rd TUR Deniz and Ates Cinar 7 2 15 3 9 3 7 8 – – 39 pts

4th FRA Machettie Hippolyte and TBA 6 5 11 4 5 5 4 5 – – 40 pts

5th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Kagialis Pavlos 3 6 20 17 13 4 1 1 – – 45 pts

6th FRA Peponnet and Mion Jeremie 5 BFD 16 8 1 6 8 6 – – 50 pts

7th ITA Capurro Matteo and Puppo Matteo 10 24 7 12 10 9 6 2 – – 56 pts

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 21 11 23 14 2 1 2 7 – – 58 pts

Other GBR:

22nd GBR Holmann Arran and Canfield Garcia – – 139 pts

46th GBR Wrigley Martin and Taylor James – – 289 pts