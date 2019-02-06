USA SailGP Team call in World Match Racing champion

With the first SailGP event due to take place on Sydney Harbour on 15 – 16 February the United States SailGP Team’s F50 took to the waters of Sydney Harbour for the first time.

Earlier the USA team announced that Taylor Canfield, World Match Racing Tour champion and helmsman for the 36th America’s Cup challenger, Stars + Stripes Team USA, has joined the squad as flight controller/tactician.

“This team is a great group of extremely talented sailors, whom I’ve raced with or against many times,” said Canfield. “The SailGP concept is incredible and what this sport has needed for a long time. To be racing at the top level of the sport, at extreme speeds against the best in the world – I can’t wait.”



The USA SailGP squad comprises of Kirby (29), Canfield (30), Dan Morris (31), Mac Agnese (24), Hans Henken (26) and Riley Gibbs (22).

SailGP’s Sydney inauguration event takes place in February (15-16), after which SailGP will move on to San Francisco in May (4-5), followed by New York in June (21-22) and Cowes in August (10-11).

The Marseille final in September (20-22), will feature a winner-takes-all, $1 million championship match race between the season’s top two teams to conclude three days of racing.

