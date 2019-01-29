Great Britain SailGP launch on Sydney Harbour

The Great Britain SailGP Team, supercharged F50 catamaran took to the water for the first time Tuesday (29 Jan) in Australia.

The British team, led by Olympian Chris Draper, will join five other national teams this season as part of the revolutionary new SailGP championship, debuting in just over two weeks on Sydney Harbour.

They will take on rival teams from Australia, China, France, Japan and the United States for a true nation-versus-nation battle culminating with a $1 million winner takes-all match race.

Joining Draper on SailGP’s British entry is helmsman Dylan Fletcher and flight controller Stuart Bithell, who will head to Sydney fresh from competing in the 49er class at the World Cup Series in Miami.

Completing the team is powerhouse and Olympic rowing gold medallist Matt Gotrel, and Richard Mason.

Sydney SailGP will take place 15-16 February 2019.