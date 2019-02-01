World Cup Miami medal race leaderboards

Day 4 of the of the Miami World Cup started as usual, with a series of postponements before the wind agreed everyone could race.

The name of the game for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and the two RS:X events was to finish the day in the top ten, and book your place in the Medal race on Saturday.

By the end of the day it looked like three, possibly four medals were within Britain’s reach on Saturday.

The Nacra17 were first to complete their series races, with Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin topping the leadrboard by four points ahead of Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino De Sá of Brazil.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in fifth place, five points off a podium place.

In the 49er after 10 races Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany lead by 12 points from Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bethell. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt are in third place, 10 points back, and must hold off Sime and Mihovil Fantela.

In the 49erFX, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand lead by 12 points after 9 races. Second are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil with Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in third.

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth are in fourth place and 20 points off the podium places.

In the men’s RS:X, Pawel Tarnowski of Poland leads after 9 races. Poland’s Radoslaw Furmanski is second, 5 points back tied on points with Pierre Le Coq of France. The Swiss Mateo Sanz Lanz is fourth and only a point off the podium.

In the women’s RS:X, Yunxiu Lu of China leads after 8 races. Second is Charline Picon of France and third Katy Spychakov of Israel.

Emma Wilson goes into the medal race and Bryony Shaw just misses the cut.

The other classes will continue to race on Saturday to complete their series, with medal races on Sunday.

Racing updates as received . . . Provisional.

49er – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st GER 4 Heil/Ploessel – – 67.3 pts

2nd GBR 6 Fletcher-Scott/Bithell – – 79 pts

3rd GBR 5 Peters/Sterritt – – 89 pts

4th CRO 1 Fantela/Fantela – – 95 pts

5th GER 22 Meggendorfer/Spranger – – 98 pts

6th AUT 29 Bildstein/Hussl – – 106 pts

7th GER 3 Fischer/Graf – – 113 pts

8th GER 11 Schmidt/Boehme – – 113 pts

9th NED 194 Lambriex/Van Vugt – – 120 pts

10th ARG 51 Lange/Lange – – 129 pts

49erFX – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st NZL 8 Maloney/Meech – – 43 pts

2nd BRA 12 Soffiatti Grael/Kunze – – 55 pts

3rd GBR 10 Dobson/Tidey – – 55 pts

4th GBR 3 Weguelin/Ainsworth – – 75 pts

5th ARG 19 Travascio/Branz – – 76 pts

6th AUS 17 Bryant/Wilmot – – 77 pts

7th DEN 49 Schütt/Nielsby Christensen – – 79 pts

8th NED 6 Van Aanholt/Jongens – – 90 pts

9th SWE 999 Wester/Netzler – – 103 pts

10th USA 50 Roble/Shea – – 105 pts

Nacra 17 – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st AUS 2 Waterhouse/Darmanin — 48 pts

2nd BRA 10 Albrecht/Nicolino De Sá — 52 pts

3rd ARG 1 Lange/Carranza Saroli — 64 pts

4th AUS 377 Darmanin/Copeland — 68 pts

5th GBR 21 Gimson/Burnet — 69 pts

6th AUT 3 Zajac/Matz — 77 pts

7th USA 27 Gulari/Chafee — 88 pts

8th ESP 70 Martinez De Lizarduy/Maslivets — 96 pts

9th ARG 29 Majdalani/Bosco — 103 pts

10th USA 50 Newberry/Liebenberg — 110 pts

RS:X Women – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu – – 43 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline Picon – – 43 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy Spychakov – – 45 pts

4th POL 8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 47 pts

5th CHN 81 Peina Chen – – 63 pts

6th CHN 19 Hongmei Shi – – 67 pts

7th ESP 1 Blanca Manchon – – 70 pts

8th CHN 3 Yue Tan – – 71 pts

9th ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini – – 72 pts

10th GBR 7 Emma Wilson – – 79 pts

RS:X Men – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st POL 182 Pawel Tarnowski – – 54 pts

2nd POL 28 Radoslaw Furmanski – – 59 pts

3rd FRA 77 Pierre Le Coq – – 59 pts

4th SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz – – 60 pts

5th CHN 12 Bing Ye – – 62 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas Goyard – – 63 pts

7th ITA 88 Mattia Camboni – – 66 pts

8th ISR 253 Yoav Cohen – – 77 pts

9th CHN 25 Tao Li – – 79 pts

10th CHN 10 Mengfan Gao – – 84 pts

Full results available here