Mark Slats completes Golden Globe Race

Dutch sailor Mark Slats and his Rustler 36 Ophen Maverick took second place overall in the 2018 Golden Globe Race Thursday night.

Despite the late hour, he received a rousing welcome from Dutch, French and British supporters there to applaud his super-human efforts in trying to overhaul race winner Jean-Luc Van Den Heede back up the Atlantic Ocean.

For Slats, the most frightening moments came in the Indian Ocean when caught in the same 60-70 knot storm that put paid to Ireland’s Gregor McGuckin and Indian Abhilash Tomy’s challenges.

“We agreed to keep in radio contact every 3 hours.” Recalled Slats. “We spoke to each other on the first two scheds. but there was no one there for the third. I learned later from Race HQ that they had both capsized and lost their rigs.”

Slats set a time of 214 days, 12 hours, 18 minutes 43 seconds but carries a 36 hour penalty for improper contact over the Sat Phone by his team manage which leaves him with a race time of 216 days 00 hours 18 minutes 30 seconds.

Golden Globe Race Leaderboard – 01 Feb 09:00 hrs – DTF

1st Jean-Luc Van Den Heede FRA – Finished

2nd Mark Slats NED – Finished

3rd Uku Randmaa EST – 3266 NM

4th Istvan Kopar USA – 4116 NM

5th Tapio Lehtinen FIN – 7621 NM