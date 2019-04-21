World Cup Series Genoa – Medal Race Day 2

The second day of Medal races took place Sunday at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa.
The second day of Medal races was for the men’s and women’s 470, the Finn, the Laser and the Radial class. Racing was scheduled to start at 10:00 local time (09:00 UK).
Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan wrapped up gold with a day to spare in the Women’s 470.
Other Gold medal winners Sunday were Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcock of New Zealand in the men’s 470, Jorge Zarif of Brazil in the Finn, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom in the Radial and finally the Laser Gold to Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary.
The only British interest was James Skulczuk, who made the top ten in the Finn event.
The women’s 470 medal race was held in a dying breeze, and then the men’s 470 also in very light breeze. Better breeze for the Finn and then light breeze for the Radial and Laser.
Laser Menn – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 50 pts
Silver CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 50 pts
Bronze TTO 184116 Andrew LEWIS – – 54 pts
4th NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 57 pts
5th IRL 210254 Finn LYNCH – – 61 pts
6th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 64 pts
7th POL 215007 Tadeusz KUBIAK – – 67 pts
8th ESP 215311 Joaquín BLANCO – – 70 pts
9th HUN 213095 Benjamin VADNAI – – 74 pts
10th BEL 215347 Wannes van LAER – – 74 pts
Radial Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 19 pts
Silver CHN 201213 Dongshuang ZHANG – – 22 pts
BRonze SUI 211842 Maud JAYET – – 26 pts
4th NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST – – 26 pts
5th GRE 216184 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 32 pts
6th AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY – – 38 pts
7th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 39 pts
8th MAS 214990 Nur Shazrin MOHAMAD LATIF – – 41 pts
9th BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA – – 59 pts
10th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 61 pts
Finn Men – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF – – 30 pts
Silver ESP 7 Alex MUSCAT – – 34 pts
Bronze ESP 26 Joan CARDONA MENDEZ – – 40 pts
4th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – 46 pts
5th ITA 71 Federico COLANINNO – – 52 pts
6th AUS 32 Jock CALVERT – – 57 pts
7th UKR 573 Georgii PACHES – – 64 pts
8th VEN 17 Andres LAGE – – 66 pts
9th UKR 4 Andrii GUSENKO – – 72 pts
10th GBR 81 James SKULCZUK – – 79 pts
470 Men – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 56 pts
Silver CHN 67 Zangjun XU and Chao WANG – – 57 pts
Bronze SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 61 pts
4th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO – – 72 pts
5th ARG 87 Fernando GWOZDZ and Tomas DIETRICH – – 74 pts
6th JPN 83 Naoki ICHINO and Takashi HASEGAWA – – 75 pts
7th FRA 81 Jules DUCELIER and Clement MICHEL – – 77 pts
8th JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA – – 77 pts
9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES – – 82 pts
10th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN – – 88 pts
470 Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 14 pts
Silver CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO – – 45 pts
Bronze ITA 74 Benedetta di SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 46 pts
4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 55 pts
5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 55 pts
6th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY – – 57 pts
7th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 61 pts
8th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERHOUT – – 62 pts
9th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 69 pts
10th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Lara GRANIER – – 69 pts
Related Post:
World Cup Series Genoa – Saxton and Boniface pipped for gold