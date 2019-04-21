World Cup Series Genoa – Medal Race Day 2

The second day of Medal races took place Sunday at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa.

The second day of Medal races was for the men’s and women’s 470, the Finn, the Laser and the Radial class. Racing was scheduled to start at 10:00 local time (09:00 UK).

Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan wrapped up gold with a day to spare in the Women’s 470.

Other Gold medal winners Sunday were Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcock of New Zealand in the men’s 470, Jorge Zarif of Brazil in the Finn, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom in the Radial and finally the Laser Gold to Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary.

The only British interest was James Skulczuk, who made the top ten in the Finn event.



The women’s 470 medal race was held in a dying breeze, and then the men’s 470 also in very light breeze. Better breeze for the Finn and then light breeze for the Radial and Laser.

Laser Menn – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 50 pts

Silver CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 50 pts

Bronze TTO 184116 Andrew LEWIS – – 54 pts

4th NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 57 pts

5th IRL 210254 Finn LYNCH – – 61 pts

6th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 64 pts

7th POL 215007 Tadeusz KUBIAK – – 67 pts

8th ESP 215311 Joaquín BLANCO – – 70 pts

9th HUN 213095 Benjamin VADNAI – – 74 pts

10th BEL 215347 Wannes van LAER – – 74 pts

Radial Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 19 pts

Silver CHN 201213 Dongshuang ZHANG – – 22 pts

BRonze SUI 211842 Maud JAYET – – 26 pts

4th NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST – – 26 pts

5th GRE 216184 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 32 pts

6th AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY – – 38 pts

7th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 39 pts

8th MAS 214990 Nur Shazrin MOHAMAD LATIF – – 41 pts

9th BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA – – 59 pts

10th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 61 pts

Finn Men – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF – – 30 pts

Silver ESP 7 Alex MUSCAT – – 34 pts

Bronze ESP 26 Joan CARDONA MENDEZ – – 40 pts

4th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – 46 pts

5th ITA 71 Federico COLANINNO – – 52 pts

6th AUS 32 Jock CALVERT – – 57 pts

7th UKR 573 Georgii PACHES – – 64 pts

8th VEN 17 Andres LAGE – – 66 pts

9th UKR 4 Andrii GUSENKO – – 72 pts

10th GBR 81 James SKULCZUK – – 79 pts

470 Men – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 56 pts

Silver CHN 67 Zangjun XU and Chao WANG – – 57 pts

Bronze SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 61 pts

4th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO – – 72 pts

5th ARG 87 Fernando GWOZDZ and Tomas DIETRICH – – 74 pts

6th JPN 83 Naoki ICHINO and Takashi HASEGAWA – – 75 pts

7th FRA 81 Jules DUCELIER and Clement MICHEL – – 77 pts

8th JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA – – 77 pts

9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES – – 82 pts

10th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN – – 88 pts

470 Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 14 pts

Silver CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO – – 45 pts

Bronze ITA 74 Benedetta di SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 46 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 55 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 55 pts

6th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY – – 57 pts

7th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 61 pts

8th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERHOUT – – 62 pts

9th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 69 pts

10th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Lara GRANIER – – 69 pts

