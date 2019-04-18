RYA Youth Nationals – Day 4 sees some Action

The RYA Youth Nationals seems to have made some progress over at Weymouth, with a decent set of results building up after day 4.

The Laser, Radial and 4.7 have reached eight races. In the Laser event, Joseph Drake leads with 10 points and is ten points ahead of Jordan Giles, with third Ben Childerley a further point back.

Leading the Boy’s Radial event are Finley Dickinson and Matt Beck tied on 28 points, with James Foster on 32 and Wonn Kye Lee on 41 points.

Leading the Girl’s Radial is Matilda Nicholls with 11 points, second Molly Sacker on 14, and third Stephanie Wingeatt on 24 points.

In the Laser 4.7 event, Scott Forbes is on 20 points, 15 ahead of Drew Gibbons, with third Michael Crosbie tied on 36 points with first placed girl Elizabeth Beardsall.

In the Techo, Boris Shaw with seven race wins from eight races has a 16 point lead from Guy Owen, with third Duncan Monaghan. Leading hte Girls is Caitlin Boothroyd in fourth place overall.

After seven races in the Topper, Ben Purrier leads by one point from first girl, Ali Holborn with Tom Campbell in third.

The Nacra 15 event has reached nine races and Germany’s Silas Mühle and Levke Moeller have a comfortable 12 point lead from Shannon Dalton and Raffael Torre of Australia, with third Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe of Belgium, who are tied on 34 points with Theo and Jasmine Williams of Britain.

Freya Black and Millie Aldridge lead the 60+ 29er fleet after ten races. They have a four point lead ahead of Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong, with third Rian McDonnell Geraghty and Nathan Van Steenberge.

After 7 races for the 420 class, Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote have a three point lead from Jess Lavery and Rebecca Coles, with third Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle.

On the Kites, Josh Carey has a ten point lead after 7 races, with second Adam Farrington and third Angus Fellows. Leading girl is Francesca Maini in fifth overall.

