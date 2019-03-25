Noble Marine RS Feva Spring Championship at Draycote Water

Millie Irish and Katherine Burgess of the host club won the RS Feva Spring Championship with a scoreline that included three race wins.

Irish and Burgess quickly recovered from an eighth place in the only race that was completed on the opening day, to take back-to back wins in the first two races on the Sunday.

Early front-runners Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton‑Brown kept the overall lead until the two final races, where first Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston overtook them, and then Irish and Burgess secured overall victory with a final race win.

Irish and Burgess finished three points clear of Clifton and Weston from Dabchicks SC, with Ahlheid and Stratton‑Brown of Frensham Pond SC completing the podium places.

A fifty-three boat fleet at Draycote Water SC was evidence of the popularity of the event at this early point in the season.

Noble Marine UK RS Feva Spring Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st Millie Irish and Katherine Burgess Draycote Water SC – – 9 pts

2nd Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston Dabchicks SC – – 12 pts

3rd Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton‑brown Frensham PondSC – – 14 pts

4th Freddie Fisher and Gregan Bergman Smith Hayling Island SC – – 19 pts

5th Felix Stewart and Theo Stewart Windermere School – – 28 pts

6th Raulf Berry and Olly Peters Hayling Island SC – – 30 pts

7th Robbie McDonald and Megan Caldwell Hayling Island SC – – 31 pts

8th Alice Davis and Abby Hire Great Moor SC – – 34 pts

9th Oliver Rayner and Matthew Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC – – 35 pts

10th Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker Draycote Water SC – – 39 pts

11th Katie Byne and Ellie Rush Draycote Water SC – – 40 pts

12th Ralph Nevile and Kate Nevile Frensham Pond SC – – 40 pts

13th Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC – – 48 pts

14th Caitlin Morley and Joe Blaker Burnham SC – – 52 pts

15th Joe Slipper and Liam Farrell Silver Wing – – 53 pts

16th Tess Sadowski and Caspar Barton RLym YC – – 53 pts

17th Joey Taylor and Theo Clifton Blackwater SC – – 58 pts

18th Phoebe Peters and Holly Fisher Hayling Island SC – – 63 pts

19th James Johnson and Tom Johnson Windermere School – – 69 pts

20th Beth Miller and Tilda Brayshay Yorkshire Dales SC – – 76 pts

Full results available here