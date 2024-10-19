Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy – Most of the medal series fleet has been determined

Most of the medal series fleet has been determined, including the first riders to make the Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy finals.

Three races were sailed in the morning, and then the men’s fleet was split into gold, silver and bronze fleets. Women continued racing as a fleet of 20.

The top nine racers in the men’s gold fleet and women’s fleet grabbed a precious ticket into Sunday’s Medal Series.

The remaining 53 men and 11 women are now left to duke it out Sunday morning as one massive fleet in the free-for-all Golden Ticket race.

In the Men it was Kamil Manowiecki (POL) and Mathis Ghio (FRA), and Manon Pianazza (FRA), and Maddalena Spanu (ITA) are straight into Sunday’s finals.

Despite winning the last three races, a shocked Francesco Cappuzzo (ITA) missed out on a straight shot to the finals by a mere three-tenths of a point and ended up in third.

Oscar Leclair (FRA) was the last man guaranteed a spot in the medal series in ninth.

The battle for ninth in the women’s fleet was not easier.

Iset Segura (ESP) and Orane Ceris (FRA) sailed their best races in the event and came flying out of the left corner of the course in the final races to squeak into the medal series in 8th and 9th

Depending on ranking, riders now in 3rd through 9th will move into either the repechage, quarterfinals or semifinals. The better ranked sailors have fewer races to sail to get into the finals.

World Cup Italy – Men Leaders

1. Kamil Manowiecki POL

2. Mathis Ghio FRA

3. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

4. Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA

5. Julien Rattotti FRA

6. Nicolo Spanu ITA

7. Mateo Dussarps FRA

8. Luca Franchi ITA

9. Oscar Leclair FRA

10. Bastien Escofet FRA

World Cup Italy – Women Leaders

1. Manon Pianazza FRA

2. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

3. Nia Suardiaz ESP

4. Karolina Kluszcynska POL

5. Charlotte Baruzzi ITA

6. Emilia Kosti GRE

7. Marta Monge ITA

8. Iset Segura ESP

9. Orane Ceris FRA

10. Monika Mikkola FIN