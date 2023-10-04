Ibiza’s JoySail 2023 winners

The third edition of the Ibiza JoySail closed with the victory of Moat (Performance), Dark Horse (Performance Cruising), Aurelius (World Cruising) and Svea (J Class).

Three races in Pitiusas waters, in a successful edition with record number of participants and where the fleet has enjoyed in the water and on land.

In the J Class Svea was the great dominator from start to finish, winning the three races sailed, all of them in the waters of Ibiza and Formentera, against a Topaz that also showed its great competitiveness.

The J Class Svea, with her co-owner Niklas Zennström at the helm, Bouwe Bekking on tactics and Steve Hayles as navigator also won the highly valued Kohler Cup, a prize set aside for boats from this class, and which was handed out after Ibiza JoySail.

After Svea’s victory in the Kohler Cup with 3 points, second place went to Velsheda, tied at 6 points with third-placed Topaz. As a result, Svea picked up the baton from Ranger, winner of the last edition of the Kohler Cup.

Moat (Swan 115) is still the king of the Ibiza JoySail after having won the three editions of the superyacht regatta created in 2021.

Juan Ball’s boat is one of the great references, which together with the Dark Horse (Swan 80) winner in Performance Cruising, are the only ones who have participated in all editions of the Ibiza JoySail.

In World Cruising, Aurelius did the double, winning in class and the Corinthian Award.

Second place went to Scorpion of London (Baltic 151), the largest and most elegant boat, tied on points in third place was Alarife 100 (Custom 99).