La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec shortened for stage 3

La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec started stage 3 on Sunday and instead of a course of over 600 miles across the Bay of Biscay to a final finish line off Piriac-sur-Mer, the course has been adapted to be around 470 nautical miles.

In 12-14kts of SW’ly wind, a warm sun lost at times behind an occasionally swirling sea mist – the fleet took on a around a short circuit in the Bay of Morlaix before heading west down the Channel.

It was Corentin Horeau (Banque Populaire) – who lies second on the general classification – who laid down the gauntlet with an immaculate display of round-the-buoys precision and slick, smooth solo boathandling.

Top of the General Classification is Basile Bourgnon (EDENRED) – the 22 year old Stage 2 winner headed out with a lead of 8 minutes and 55 seconds over Horeau whilst Loïs Berrehar (Skipper MACIF 2022) is third 32 minutes and 42 seconds behind the top placed Bourgnon.

Monday morning (11:30) Gaston Morvan leads a tight group of Elodie Bonofaus, Basile Bourgnon, Lois Berrehar and Alexis Loison.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan), the Stage 1 winner who saw his chances of an overall place on the podium evaporate in the windless, sticky mess overnight Thursday, is tenth.