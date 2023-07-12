Olympic Test Event – Day 4 Results before the weather change

Wednesday day 4 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

And after a day where conditions made life tricky for plenty of classes, excitement is building about the prospect of the Mistral conditions expected on Thursday.

If it does arrive It will be interesting to see how this changes the leaderboards.

For the classes that have completed four days racing – ILCA 6 & 7, Kite Men & Women and 470 – the opportunity to make it into the Medal Races on Saturday is rapidly closing.

This could be critical for those still trying to convince their national authority that they should be selected for Paris 2024.

Class Leaders . . . Wed 12 July:



Kite Men – Axel Mazella FRA

Kite Women – Lauriane Nolot FRA

iQFOil Men – Nicoló Renna ITA – New Leader

iQFOil Women – Emma Wilson GBR

470 Mixed – Lecointre/Mion FRA and Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot ESP

49er Men – Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie NZL – New Leader

49er Women – Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED – New Leader

Nacra 17 Mixed –Gigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA – New Leader

ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett GBR

ILCA 6 Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED and Maud Jayet SUI

These events have completed 2 days of racing . . .

Nacra 17 Mixed – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 1 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 6 8 9 – – 18 pts

3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 2 11 3 – – 18 pts

4th FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 4 6 6 – – 19 pts

5th NED Van Der Meer/Bouwer 10 8 6 8 2 2 – – 26 pts

6th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 3 5 12 – – 26 pts

49er Men – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (29 entries)

1st NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 5 20 1 – – 27 pts

2nd SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 5 14 4 10 – – 27 pts

3rd CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 8 13 5 – – 30 pts

4th NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 25 2 3 – – 31 pts

5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 4 11 13 – – 32 pts

6th ESP Botin Le Chever/Trittel Johannes 3 7 9 9 6 7 – – 32 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 18 8 9 – – 52 pts

49erFX Women – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 22 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 – – 18 pts

3rd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 – – 18 pts

4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 – – 24 pts

5th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 – – 31 pts

6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 9 11 6 – – 36 pts

iQFOil Women – Day 2 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (23 entries) Provisional

1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 – – 6 pts

2nd CHN Xianting Huang DSQ 8 2 4 1 – – 15 pts

3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF – – 16 pts

4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 – – 16 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 – – 18 pts

6th ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 – – 18 pts

iQFOil Men – Day 2 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 15 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 21 – – 16 pts

3rd USA Noah Lyons BFD 5 4 3 8 – – 20 pts

4th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 – – 22 pts

5th AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 – – 25 pts

6th GRE Leonidas Tsortanidis BFD 4 12 5 4 – – 25 pts

GBR:

20th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 14 – – 61 pts

The following events have completed 4 days of racing . . .

ILCA 7 Men – Day 5 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard(42 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 7 1 – – 14 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 – – 20 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 – – 20 pts

5th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 – – 23 pts

6th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Day 4 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (38 entries)

1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 – – 24 pts

2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 – – 24 pts

3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 – – 27 pts

4th BEL E. Plasschaert DSQ 1 21 4 1 1 – – 28 pts

5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 7 4 – – 30 pts

6th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 – – 35 pts

7th LTU V. Andrulyte 9 10 2 1 17 19 – – 39 pts

8th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 – – 45 pts

Kite Men – Day 4 Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 3 – – 13.2 pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 1 12 – – 21 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 DNF 2 – – 27 pts

4th CYP Denis Taradin SCP DNF 11 7 1 1 6 4 5 DNC 1 – – 36 pts

5th MON Alexander Ehlen 3 DNF 7 20 5 4 10 7 3 5 7 – – 41 pts

6th POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 10 10 12 5 6 2 15 – – 42 pts

Kite Women – Day 4 Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 7 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 1 2 1 – – 16 pts

3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 4 3 9 – – 23 pts

4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 DNF 4 2 – – 32 pts

5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 2 7 4 – – 34 pts

6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 DNF 5 3 – – 36 pts

470 Mixed – Day 4 Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (17 entries)

1st ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 6 7 7 14 1 – – 28 pts

2nd FRA Lecointre/Mion UFD 5 8 4 1 2 2 6 – – 28 pts

3rd AUS Jerwood/Nicholas 7 16 16 2 3 4 4 3 – – 39 pts

4th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 1 9 16 8 11 – – 43 pts

5th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 6 UFD 12 3 1 7 – – 43 pts

6th USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 UFD 4 10 12 8 – – 44 pts

GBR :

13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 12 14 11 6 13 – – 74 pts