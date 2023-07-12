Olympic Test Event – Day 4 Results before the weather change

Wednesday day 4 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.
And after a day where conditions made life tricky for plenty of classes, excitement is building about the prospect of the Mistral conditions expected on Thursday.
If it does arrive It will be interesting to see how this changes the leaderboards.
For the classes that have completed four days racing – ILCA 6 & 7, Kite Men & Women and 470 – the opportunity to make it into the Medal Races on Saturday is rapidly closing.
This could be critical for those still trying to convince their national authority that they should be selected for Paris 2024.
Class Leaders . . . Wed 12 July:
- Kite Men – Axel Mazella FRA
- Kite Women – Lauriane Nolot FRA
- iQFOil Men – Nicoló Renna ITA – New Leader
- iQFOil Women – Emma Wilson GBR
- 470 Mixed – Lecointre/Mion FRA and Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot ESP
- 49er Men – Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie NZL – New Leader
- 49er Women – Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED – New Leader
- Nacra 17 Mixed –Gigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA – New Leader
- ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett GBR
- ILCA 6 Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED and Maud Jayet SUI
These events have completed 2 days of racing . . .
Nacra 17 Mixed – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (18 entries)
1st ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 1 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 6 8 9 – – 18 pts
3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 2 11 3 – – 18 pts
4th FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 4 6 6 – – 19 pts
5th NED Van Der Meer/Bouwer 10 8 6 8 2 2 – – 26 pts
6th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 3 5 12 – – 26 pts
49er Men – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (29 entries)
1st NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 5 20 1 – – 27 pts
2nd SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 5 14 4 10 – – 27 pts
3rd CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 8 13 5 – – 30 pts
4th NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 25 2 3 – – 31 pts
5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 4 11 13 – – 32 pts
6th ESP Botin Le Chever/Trittel Johannes 3 7 9 9 6 7 – – 32 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 18 8 9 – – 52 pts
49erFX Women – Day 2 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 22 1 1 – – 14 pts
2nd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 – – 18 pts
3rd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 – – 18 pts
4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 – – 24 pts
5th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 – – 31 pts
6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 9 11 6 – – 36 pts
iQFOil Women – Day 2 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (23 entries) Provisional
1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 – – 6 pts
2nd CHN Xianting Huang DSQ 8 2 4 1 – – 15 pts
3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF – – 16 pts
4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 – – 16 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 – – 18 pts
6th ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 – – 18 pts
iQFOil Men – Day 2 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 15 – – 15 pts
2nd FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 21 – – 16 pts
3rd USA Noah Lyons BFD 5 4 3 8 – – 20 pts
4th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 – – 22 pts
5th AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 – – 25 pts
6th GRE Leonidas Tsortanidis BFD 4 12 5 4 – – 25 pts
GBR:
20th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 14 – – 61 pts
The following events have completed 4 days of racing . . .
ILCA 7 Men – Day 5 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard(42 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 7 1 – – 14 pts
2nd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 – – 20 pts
4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 – – 20 pts
5th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 – – 23 pts
6th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 – – 29 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Day 4 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (38 entries)
1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 – – 24 pts
2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 – – 24 pts
3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 – – 27 pts
4th BEL E. Plasschaert DSQ 1 21 4 1 1 – – 28 pts
5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 7 4 – – 30 pts
6th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 – – 35 pts
7th LTU V. Andrulyte 9 10 2 1 17 19 – – 39 pts
8th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 – – 45 pts
Kite Men – Day 4 Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 3 – – 13.2 pts
2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 1 12 – – 21 pts
3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 DNF 2 – – 27 pts
4th CYP Denis Taradin SCP DNF 11 7 1 1 6 4 5 DNC 1 – – 36 pts
5th MON Alexander Ehlen 3 DNF 7 20 5 4 10 7 3 5 7 – – 41 pts
6th POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 10 10 12 5 6 2 15 – – 42 pts
Kite Women – Day 4 Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 7 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 1 2 1 – – 16 pts
3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 4 3 9 – – 23 pts
4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 DNF 4 2 – – 32 pts
5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 2 7 4 – – 34 pts
6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 DNF 5 3 – – 36 pts
470 Mixed – Day 4 Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (17 entries)
1st ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 6 7 7 14 1 – – 28 pts
2nd FRA Lecointre/Mion UFD 5 8 4 1 2 2 6 – – 28 pts
3rd AUS Jerwood/Nicholas 7 16 16 2 3 4 4 3 – – 39 pts
4th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 1 9 16 8 11 – – 43 pts
5th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 6 UFD 12 3 1 7 – – 43 pts
6th USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 UFD 4 10 12 8 – – 44 pts
GBR :
13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 12 14 11 6 13 – – 74 pts