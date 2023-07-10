Cowes Dinard St Malo race winner Tschüss 2 sets race record

Christian Zugel’s Tschüss 2, skippered by Johnny Mordaunt, has set a new Monohull Race Record for the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race.

The Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 completed the 151nm course in an elapsed time of 10 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds winning the Sandison Memorial Salver.

After IRC time correction was calculated for the 179 boats racing under IRC, Tschüss 2 completed the hattrick as overall winner of the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race, winning the King Edward VII Cup, dating back to 1906.

Racing in IRC Super Zero, Peter Morton’s Maxi 72 Notorious also broke the previous race record but was second to Tschüss 2 in elapsed time and after IRC Correction won the Derek Boyer Trophy.

Niklas Zennstrom’s CF 520 Rán was third overall and winner of IRC Zero for the Lloyds of London Salver.

After IRC time correction Rán beat Teasing Machine by just 76 seconds in the 151nm race.



Multihull Line Honours was won by Romain Pilliard’s 75ft Trimaran Use it again, which was also awarded the Yacht Club de France Shield for outstanding achievement.

After MOCRA time correction, the overall winner of the Multihull Class was Loïc Escoffier’s Ocean Fifty Lodigroup.

The inaugural IRC Two-Handed European Champion is Didier Gaudoux’s MN35 Lann Ael 3, which was the class winner for both the La Trinité-Cowes Race and the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race.

IRC One

Didier Gaudoux’s MN35 Lann Ael 3 was the winner of IRC One winning the Noryema Trophy and the IRC Two-Handed Slingshot Trophy.

IRC Two

Winning the Yeoman Bowl, for best IRC corrected time was Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster.

IRC Three

From Le Havre, Jean-André Hebel’s Les P’tits Doudous en Duo, racing double-handed with Jerome Aubert, was the class winner and received the Yacht Club de Dinard Trophy.

IRC Four

Classic Swan 38 Xara, skippered by Jonathan Rolls was the class winner of IRC Four, winning the IR Trophy.

Results Cowes Dinard St Malo Race

On July 22nd the 13th race of the series will be the 50th edition Rolex Fastnet Race. As of today, 09 July, 468 boats have entered the world-famous offshore race.