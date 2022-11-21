EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Beckett finishes with Silver as Kontides Triumphes

Final day of the 2022 EurILCA European championships at Hyeres, France.
Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus took the men’s European Title, holding-off Britain’s Michael Beckett in second and with Kaarle Tapper of Finland third.
In the women, Agata Barwisnka of Poland retained her European title, with Maud Jayet of Switzerland snatching second and Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester finishing third.
In the men’s ILCA6, Ireland’s Rocco Wright (U21) took the titles, with second Georgios Yiasemides (U21) of Cyprus and Poland’s Kacper Stanislawski cominhg through to take third.
Of the British competitors, other top 10 finishers were, Sam Whaley 5th and Lorenzo Chiavarnin 6th in the men’s ILCA7.
Matilda Nicholls 4th and Daisy Collingridge 7th in the women’s ILCA6.
And Ben Elvin 4th and Alastair Brown 7th in the men’s ILCA6.
ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Final Leaders after 11 races (169 entries)
1st CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 35 pts
2nd GBR BECKETT Michael – – 36 pts
3rd FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 55 pts
4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 69 pts
5th GBR WHALEY Sam – – 76 pts
6th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 77 pts
7th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 94 pts
8th NZL GAUTREY George – – 94 pts
9th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 96 pts
10th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 101 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Final Leaders after 10 races (110 entries)
1st POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 44 pts
2nd SUI JAYET Maud – – 48 pts
3rd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 55 pts
4th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 52 pts
5th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 55 pts
6th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 60 pts
7th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 68 pts
8th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 86 pts
9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 87 pts
10th HUN ERDI Maria – – 93 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Final Leaders after 9 races (64 entries)
1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 55 pts
2nd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios U21 – – 64 pts
3rd POL STANISLAWSKI Kacper MEN – – 93 pts
4th GBR ELVIN Ben MEN – – 100 pts
5th CRO NOVAK Mario MEN – – 100 pts
6th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel U21 – – 115 pts
7th GBR BROWN Alastair MEN- – 116 pts
8th ITA STOCCO Elia MEN – – 116 pts
9th CRO TOMASEVIC Antun U21 – – 117 pts
10th ESP RAVIE VAELLO Joan U21 – – 117 pts
11th CRO GJIDERA Max U21 – – 117 pts