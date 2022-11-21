EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Beckett finishes with Silver as Kontides Triumphes

Final day of the 2022 EurILCA European championships at Hyeres, France.

Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus took the men’s European Title, holding-off Britain’s Michael Beckett in second and with Kaarle Tapper of Finland third.

In the women, Agata Barwisnka of Poland retained her European title, with Maud Jayet of Switzerland snatching second and Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester finishing third.

In the men’s ILCA6, Ireland’s Rocco Wright (U21) took the titles, with second Georgios Yiasemides (U21) of Cyprus and Poland’s Kacper Stanislawski cominhg through to take third.

Of the British competitors, other top 10 finishers were, Sam Whaley 5th and Lorenzo Chiavarnin 6th in the men’s ILCA7.

Matilda Nicholls 4th and Daisy Collingridge 7th in the women’s ILCA6.

And Ben Elvin 4th and Alastair Brown 7th in the men’s ILCA6.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Final Leaders after 11 races (169 entries)

1st CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 35 pts

2nd GBR BECKETT Michael – – 36 pts

3rd FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 55 pts

4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 69 pts

5th GBR WHALEY Sam – – 76 pts

6th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 77 pts

7th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 94 pts

8th NZL GAUTREY George – – 94 pts

9th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 96 pts

10th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 101 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Final Leaders after 10 races (110 entries)

1st POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 44 pts

2nd SUI JAYET Maud – – 48 pts

3rd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 55 pts

4th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 52 pts

5th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 55 pts

6th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 60 pts

7th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 68 pts

8th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 86 pts

9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 87 pts

10th HUN ERDI Maria – – 93 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Final Leaders after 9 races (64 entries)

1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 55 pts

2nd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios U21 – – 64 pts

3rd POL STANISLAWSKI Kacper MEN – – 93 pts

4th GBR ELVIN Ben MEN – – 100 pts

5th CRO NOVAK Mario MEN – – 100 pts

6th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel U21 – – 115 pts

7th GBR BROWN Alastair MEN- – 116 pts

8th ITA STOCCO Elia MEN – – 116 pts

9th CRO TOMASEVIC Antun U21 – – 117 pts

10th ESP RAVIE VAELLO Joan U21 – – 117 pts

11th CRO GJIDERA Max U21 – – 117 pts

Full results available here . . .