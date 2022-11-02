European Youth IQFOiL Championships – Storms reset the leaderboard

Day 3 of racing for the 2022 European Youth/Junior IQFOiL Championships at Brest, France.

After the storms of Tuesday wiped out any chance of racing it was all action on Wednesday.

Britain’s top competitor’s in the In the Men’s U19 were knocked back after three more races, with Duncan Monaghan now best placed in 5th place with 21 pts, Boris Shaw 6th with 23 pts and Charlie Dixon 8th on 26 pts.

Manolo Modena (ITA) moves into the U19 lead with 8 pts, while Hidde Van Der Meer (NED) is now second on 15 pts and Harry Joyner (AUS) third with 17 pts.

In the Women’s U19, Tamar Steinbrg of Israel extends her lead, now eight points clear.

Kristyna Pinosova (CZE) moves into second with 16 pts and third is Oda Sverre of Norway.

Best placed Brit is Lucy Kenyon in 15th with Caitlin Boothroyd in 24th, Milly I’ons 31st and Darcey Shaw 32nd.

In the Men’s U17 event, Noé Garandeau of France goes 12 pts clear of Maciej Dabek (POL) with Antoine Martin (FRA) in third on 21 pts.

Ada Tan of Turkey leads the U17 Women after five races.

Men U19 IQFOiL European Championship – Leaders after 7 races (100 entries)

1st ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – 2 1 -6 2 -3 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd NED 352 Hidde VAN DER MEER – – -3 2 1 3 2 7 -18 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS 22 Harry JOYNER – – -14 3 7 4 1 -9 2 – – 17 pts

4th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR – – 4 -6 3 3 -11 4 3 – – 17 ptsw

5th GBR 713 Duncan MONAGHAN – – BFD 4 6 2 4 5 -15 – – 21 pts

6th GBR 319 Boris SHAW – – -7 1 3 1 6 -13 12 – – 23 pts

7th ESP 339 Tomas BERNAT – – -16 2 2 5 10 -11 4 – – 23 pts

8th GBR 724 Charlie DIXON – – 1 -4 1 1 9 DNC 14 – – 26 pts

9th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI – – 6 -10 10 6 -8 3 5 – – 30 pts

10th LAT 29 Davis MAZAIS – – 7 8 -19 9 -12 12 6 – – 42 pts

Women U19 IQFOiL European Championship – Leaders after 7 races (43 entries)

1st ISR 16 Tamar STEINBERG – – 1 1 -2 1 2 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA – – 2 2 5 5 1 1 DNC – – 16 pts

3rd NOR 126 Oda SVERRE – – 3 3 1 10 5 5 DNC – – 27 pts

4th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL – – 4 6 8 3 4 4 RET – – 29 pts

5th TUR 577 Merve VATAN – – 14 5 3 2 3 6 DNC – – 33 pts

6th SLO 51 Lina ERŽEN – – 13 -16 4 4 10 3 2 – – 36 pts

7th ISR 665 Adi MILLO – – -17 9 6 6 8 8 3 – – 40 pts

8th ESP 513 Julia GÓMEZ ROA – – 18 11 14 20 14 9 DNC – – 86 pts

9th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA – – 16 BFD 10 8 7 7 DNF – – 92 pts

10th POL 122 Aleksandra WASIEWICZ – – 12 13 11 13 6 DNC DNC – – 99 pts

