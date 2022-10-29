470 Worlds – Wanser and Autenrieth of Germany are 2022 Champions

Germany’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth needed to do little more than start and finish the Medal race to confirm their 2022, 470 World Championship Title.

Wanser and Autenrieth successfully completed the final Medal race to won the 470 World Championship in Sdot Yam, Israel.

And although they finished last in the final race, after taking a precautionary penalty turn following an early Port & Starboard incident, they had already accumulated sufficient points to win the title.

The first time in almost 30 years that Germany has won the 470 world title.

Winner of the Medal race was Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brughman which gave them Silver.

While Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France took Bronze to complete the podium.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre were ninth in the medal race and placed tenth overall.

2022 – 470 World Championship – Final after Medal race (60 entries)

Gold GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 20 – – 71 pts

Silver ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 – – 82 pts

Bronze FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 12 – – 85 pts

4th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 8 – – 87 pts

5th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – – 14 – – 95 pts

6th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 4 – – 100 pts

7th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 6 – – 102 pts

8th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 10 – – 103 pts

9th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 16 – – 103 pts

10th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 18 – – 114 pts

Note: Medal race is double points.

Full results available here . . .