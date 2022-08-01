RS Tera World Championship – Day 1

Opening day for the 2022 RS Tera World Championships hosted at WPNSA with 122 competitors racing in two fleets.



Pro Fleet leader after 3 races – Archie Munro-Price

Sport Fleet leader after 3 races – Thomas Whitehead

In the Pro fleet, Archie Munro-Price (1 2 2) leads with 5 points after three races, second Jac Bailey (6 1 1) with 8 points and in third Nojus Volungevicius LTU (9 4 3) on 16 points.

In the Sport fleet, Thomas Whitehead (4 4 1) has 9 points after three races and leads from Ben Greenhalgh (2 7 2) with 11 points and William Stratton-Brown (13 1 3) on 17 points.

The other race winner in the Sport was Matthew Boatman (1 22 21) who is in 13th with 44 points.

RS Tera World Championships – Pro Fleet leaders after 3 races (59 entries)

1st Pro GBR 3038 Archie Munro-Price 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd Pro GBR 4112 Jac Bailey 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd Pro LTU 2 Nojus Volungevicius 9 4 3 – – 16 pts

4th Pro NOR 822 Max Rawlinson 5 14 5 – – 24 pts

5th Pro GBR 4200 Ben Anderson 8 3 18 – – 29 pts

6th Pro GBR 2156 Ffion Bailey 3 13 14 – – 30 pts

7th Pro GBR 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown 2 11 19 – – 32 pts

8th Pro GBR 3608 Will Bradley 16 5 13 – – 34 pts

9th Pro GBR 2575 Ruby Sunderland 4 9 23 – – 36 pts

10th Pro NED 4462 Jasmijn Holtus 10 12 15 – – 37 pts

11th Pro GBR 2611 Ben Sinfield 27 7 4 – – 38 pts

12th Pro GBR 2837 Matthew Knowles 21 6 17 – – 44 pts

13th Pro GBR 2442 Nina Marsh 15 19 12 – – 46 pts

14th Pro GBR 984 Joanna Macalister 20 8 20 – – 48 pts

15th Pro GBR 4280 Imogen Green 13 15 21 – – 49 pts

RS Tera World Championships – Sport Fleet leaders after 3 races (63 entries)

1st Sport GBR 4401 Thomas Whitehead 4 4 1 – – 9 pts

2nd Sport GBR 4133 Ben Greenhalgh 2 7 2 – – 11 pts

3rd Sport GBR 2348 William Stratton-Brown 13 1 3 – – 17 pts

4th Sport LTU 7 Ruta Mažunaviciute 5 5 7 – – 17 pts

5th Sport GBR 112 Cassius Day 6 8 4 – – 18 pts

6th Sport GBR 3585 Luke Rowlands 3 2 16 – – 21 pts

7th Sport GBR 4402 Daniel Whitehead 9 3 10 – – 22 pts

8th Sport GBR 3580 Tristan Harding 14 9 6 – – 29 pts

9th Sport GBR 2511 Henry Reed 11 6 13 – – 30 pts

10th Sport GBR 4199 Samuel Leather 8 14 8 – – 30 pts

11th Sport GBR 2459 Mark Soars 17 10 12 – – 39 pts

12th Sport GBR 2218 Ethan Hill 10 15 18 – – 43 pts

13th Sport GBR 3917 Matthew Boatman 1 22 21 – – 44 pts

14th Sport GBR 4070 Raffy Seddon 22 13 11 – – 46 pts

15th Sport GBR 3476 Tom Sinfield 31 12 5 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .