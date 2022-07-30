European Moth Championship – Fletcher is 2022 European Moth Champion

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher is the 2022 European Moth Champion

The Tokyo Olympic 49er gold medalist finished with six race wins in his 15 point scoreline.

In second place was Brad Funk USA with 22 points and third Philip Buhl GER on 37 points.

Lisa Schweigert GER took the European Championship title in the women’s ranking, in 35th place.

Second woman was Britain’s Josie Gliddon and third Tara Pacheco of Spain.



2022 European Moth Championship – Final Leaders (91 entries)

1st GBR 10 Dylan FLETCHER 2 1 -8 -5 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 – – 15 pts

2nd USA 4821 Brad FUNK -4 2 3 1 1 3 4 2 4 -5 2 – – 22 pts

3rd GER 4763 Philipp BUHL -9 5 -7 4 4 4 2 7 2 3 6 – – 37 pts

4th NOR 4882 Nicolai JACOBSEN -16 -8 7 3 3 7 5 4 3 1 5 – – 38 pts

5th AUS 4908 Robert GREENHALGH 6 -92 5 2 6 5 -8 5 7 7 3 – – 46 pts

6th GBR 4951 Kyle STONEHAM 5 3 -61 6 7 -9 6 6 8 6 7 – – 54 pts

7th GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS 4 4 1 -92 2 2 3 -92 35 10 4 – – 65 pts

8th FRA 4728 Enzo BALANGER 7 7 10 8 9 -19 9 9 -11 4 8 – – 71 pts

9th GBR 4894 Michael LENNON 14 12 14 7 10 11 -17 3 5 -19 9 – – 85 pts

10th FRA 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 6 9 9 14 13 13 7 12 9 -16 -92 – – 92 pts

11th AUS 4771 Max GODFROY 22 6 2 21 24 10 10 10 6 -26 -92 – – 111 pts

12th GBR 4546 Adams ALEX -23 -22 13 11 19 12 12 8 18 13 12 – – 118 pts

13th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN -92 16 20 16 -25 8 18 14 10 14 17 – – 133 pts

14th GBR 4839 Christian HAMILTON 11 19 -22 12 15 15 19 18 -25 8 16 – – 133 pts

15th NZL 4736 Henry HASLETT 18 11 12 -19 18 16 13 -37 16 18 11 – – 133 pts

16th GER 4820 Kai ADOLPH 12 13 -67 10 12 14 16 17 22 18 -31 – – 134 pts

17th GBR 4778 Frederik MELSON 10 18 -63 22 14 27 -49 21 13 12 10 – – 147 pts

18th FRA 4805 Clément CRON 13 27 15 15 26 -92 -92 15 14 11 20 – – 156 pts

19th POL 4674 Micha KORNESZCZUK -31 29 17 13 16 22 20 11 12 17 -92 – – 157 pts

20th FRA 4689 Julien VILLION -25 -26 24 9 17 18 22 20 15 21 13 – – 159 pts

Full results available here . . .