Cowes Classics Week 2022 – Day 2

Cowes Classics Week is all about racing traditional yachts on the water and enjoying fabulous social events ashore.

Metre boats, Classic Racing Dayboats and Yachts, Old Gaffers and Spirit of Tradition Yachts race varied central Solent courses.

After Day 2 of Cowes Classics Week 2022, John Tremlett in the X One Designs, helming Astralita, repeated his day 1 results with a second and a first to lead the 25 strong fleet.

Winner of the first race was Athena of David McGregor, with Ben McGrane in Swallow taking a third and second place. Second overall is Lone Star of Paul Woodman and in third Swallow of Ben McGrane.



In the Darings Graham Wilkinson’s Doublet added two more wins to take a six point lead from Dauntless of Giles Peckham.

Just one race for the Mermaids won by Rosemary of Noel Dobbs, who leads by two points from Sheen of Anthony Eaton after three races.

The Swallows were in action for day 2, with Harry Roome in Skua taking the lead with a 2 and 1, three points ahead of Mike Bond’s Buccaneer with Marengo of Philip Pascall in third place.

The small fleet of Flying Fifteens have completed four races, with Over The Moon of Rob Goddard having a one point lead from Lisa Guy’s ffervida.

Leading the Squib fleet after four races is Martin Harrison’s Hussar with second Philip Russell’s Carus.

In the classic yacht Division 1 Mark Dowie’s flush decker Bojar a 1937 10M took a second win and sits four points ahead of Crusade of Nicholas Roach.

In Division 2, Colin Wetherall’s Contessa 32 Binkie II added a second win and is three points ahead of Jane Challener’s Orthops a Hustler 30.

And in Division 3, Zest a Tumlare 25 helmed by Julian Lord was the day’s winner, but overall leader is the H Boat Warrior of Richard Hollis.

In the Old Gaffers Richard Haines’ 1898 Essex Oyster Smack Alberta took the win ahead of Andrew Hitt’s Plymouth Hooker Spinaway X.

Full results available here . . .