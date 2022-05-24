ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Day 1

Opening day of the 2022 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship at Vallarta YC on Banderas Bay, Mexico.
With the 126 strong fleet racing in two flights for the six race qualifying series, early leaders are Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary in the yellow fleet and Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia in the blue fleet.
Best placed British competitors are Micky Beckett (4, 11) placed fifth in the blue fleet and Sam Whaley (7, 17) tenth in the yellow fleet.
Other British sailing team members are Elliot Hanson (6, 26) in 28th overall, and Dan Whiteley (8, 27) 30th overall.
First drama of the event was the news that Tokyo 2020 laser gold medallist, Australia’s Matt Wearn, had pulled out of the event with illness.
Race winners on day 1 were . . .
In the yellow fleet, Luke Elliott of Australia in race 1 and Joaquin Blanco of Spain in race 2.
Blue fleet winners were, Just Van Aanholt of Aruba in race 1 and Fillah Karim of Canada in race 2.
Defending world champion Tom Saunders of New Zealand made a solid start, with a fourth and tenth racing in the yellow fleet, to place ninth overall.
2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 2 flight races (126 entries)
1st HUN Yellow – Jonatan Vadnai 2 2 – – 4 pts
2nd CRO Blue – Tonci Stipanovic 5 3 – – 8 pts
3rd GER Blue – Nik Aaron Willim 2 7 – – 9 pts
4th CRO Blue – Filip Jurišic 3 6 – – 9 pts
5th NZL Yellow – George Gautrey 3 6 – – 9 pts
6th IRL Blue – Finn Lynch 10 2 – – 12 pts
7th BEL Yellow – William De Smet 8 5 – – 13 pts
8th NED Yellow – Niels Broekhuizen 5 8 – – 13 pts
9th NZL Yellow – Thomas Saunders 4 10 – – 14 pts
10th GBR Blue – Michael Beckett 4 11 – – 15 pts
11th CZE Blue – Viktor Teply 7 12 – – 19 pts
12th CYP Blue – Pavlos Kontides 11 8 – – 19 pts
13th SLO Blue – Zan Luka Zelko 16 4 – – 20 pts
14th PER Yellow – Stefano Peschiera 16 4 – – 20 pts
15th POR Yellow – Eduardo Marques 14 7 – – 21 pts
16th ITA Yellow – Alessio Spadoni 12 9 – – 21 pts
17th ARU Blue – Just Van Aanholt 1 21 – – 22 pts
18th FRA Yellow – Jean-Baptiste Bernaz 19 3 – – 22 pts
19th ESP Blue – Joel Rodriguez Perez 13 9 – – 22 pts
20th GBR Yellow – Sam Whaley 7 17 – – 24 pts
Other GBR
28th GBR Blue – Elliot Hanson 6 26 – – 32 pts
30th GBR Blue – Daniel Whiteley 8 27 – – 35 pts
81st GBR Yellow – James Percival-Cooke 46 35 – – 81 pts
96 GBR Blue – Jacob Farren-Price 49 40 – – 89 pts
109th GBR Yellow – Jack Hopkins 47 58 – – 105 pts
115th GBR Blue – Arthur Farley 57 57 – – 114 pts