ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Day 1

Opening day of the 2022 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship at Vallarta YC on Banderas Bay, Mexico.

With the 126 strong fleet racing in two flights for the six race qualifying series, early leaders are Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary in the yellow fleet and Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia in the blue fleet.

Best placed British competitors are Micky Beckett (4, 11) placed fifth in the blue fleet and Sam Whaley (7, 17) tenth in the yellow fleet.

Other British sailing team members are Elliot Hanson (6, 26) in 28th overall, and Dan Whiteley (8, 27) 30th overall.

First drama of the event was the news that Tokyo 2020 laser gold medallist, Australia’s Matt Wearn, had pulled out of the event with illness.

Race winners on day 1 were . . .

In the yellow fleet, Luke Elliott of Australia in race 1 and Joaquin Blanco of Spain in race 2.

Blue fleet winners were, Just Van Aanholt of Aruba in race 1 and Fillah Karim of Canada in race 2.

Defending world champion Tom Saunders of New Zealand made a solid start, with a fourth and tenth racing in the yellow fleet, to place ninth overall.

2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 2 flight races (126 entries)

1st HUN Yellow – Jonatan Vadnai 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd CRO Blue – Tonci Stipanovic 5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd GER Blue – Nik Aaron Willim 2 7 – – 9 pts

4th CRO Blue – Filip Jurišic 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th NZL Yellow – George Gautrey 3 6 – – 9 pts

6th IRL Blue – Finn Lynch 10 2 – – 12 pts

7th BEL Yellow – William De Smet 8 5 – – 13 pts

8th NED Yellow – Niels Broekhuizen 5 8 – – 13 pts

9th NZL Yellow – Thomas Saunders 4 10 – – 14 pts

10th GBR Blue – Michael Beckett 4 11 – – 15 pts

11th CZE Blue – Viktor Teply 7 12 – – 19 pts

12th CYP Blue – Pavlos Kontides 11 8 – – 19 pts

13th SLO Blue – Zan Luka Zelko 16 4 – – 20 pts

14th PER Yellow – Stefano Peschiera 16 4 – – 20 pts

15th POR Yellow – Eduardo Marques 14 7 – – 21 pts

16th ITA Yellow – Alessio Spadoni 12 9 – – 21 pts

17th ARU Blue – Just Van Aanholt 1 21 – – 22 pts

18th FRA Yellow – Jean-Baptiste Bernaz 19 3 – – 22 pts

19th ESP Blue – Joel Rodriguez Perez 13 9 – – 22 pts

20th GBR Yellow – Sam Whaley 7 17 – – 24 pts

Other GBR

28th GBR Blue – Elliot Hanson 6 26 – – 32 pts

30th GBR Blue – Daniel Whiteley 8 27 – – 35 pts

81st GBR Yellow – James Percival-Cooke 46 35 – – 81 pts

96 GBR Blue – Jacob Farren-Price 49 40 – – 89 pts

109th GBR Yellow – Jack Hopkins 47 58 – – 105 pts

115th GBR Blue – Arthur Farley 57 57 – – 114 pts

