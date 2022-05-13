Melges 24 Worlds – Gulari retains lead after day 2

Bora Gulari of the USA on New England Rope continues to lead the 2022 Melges 24 World Championship, hosted by Lauderdale YC.

With six of the 12 scheduled races completed, the discard kicked-in and this was helpful for Bora Gulari who was able to discard 15 points garnered by fouling the I-flag in race one Thursday,

Gulari USA (15-7-2 today) retains his lead, four points ahead of Bruce Ayres USA on Monsoon (2-3-7) with 20 points and Peter Duncan USA on Raza Mixta, who after winning two races Thursday and taking a fifth place, moves up from ninth yesterday to third overall with 23 points.

Harry Melges IV USA (SCP11-2-11) who received a 20% penalty to his score for tacking in front of Raza Mixta in race 4, drops to fourth place overall.

The Corinthian team of Italy’s Niccoló Bertola on Taki 4 (6-6-19) are now in tenth place overall (top image).

The British team of Richard Thompson (13-18-20) on Black Seal remain in 19th place.

2022 Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (31 entries)

1st USA 820 NEW ENGLAND ROPES Bora GULARI 4 1 2 -15 7 2 – – 16 pts

2nd USA 851 MONSOON Bruce AYRES 5 3 -12 2 3 7 – – 20 pts

3rd USA 829 RAZA MIXTA Peter DUNCAN -13 13 3 1 5 1 – – 23 pts

4th USA 866 ZENDA EXPRESS Harry MELGES IV 1 5 5 SCP 2 11 – – 24 pts

5th USA 864 DARK ENERGY Laura GRONDIN 6 2 10 7 4 -12 – – 29 pts

6th USA 858 LUCKY DOG Travis WEISLEDER 3 8 9 4 -22 9 – – 33 pts

7th USA 849 FULL THROTTLE Brian PORTER 10 6 6 8 9 -15 – – 39 pts

8th USA 863 SHAKA K.c. SHANNON 9 11 -22 3 16 3 – – 42 pts

9th GER 859 NEFELI Peter KARRIÉ 8 4 14 -21 12 5 – – 43 pts

10th ITA 830 TAKI 4 (CORINTHIAN) Niccolo BERTOLA -21 12 1 6 6 19 – – 44 pts

GBR

19th GBR 835 BLACK SEAL Richard THOMPSON 7 -28 16 13 18 20 – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .