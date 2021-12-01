ILCA 6 (Radial) World Championship – Day 1

No racing possible on day 1 of the 2021 ILCA 6 (Radial) Women’s World Championship in Oman.

Running from 1 to 6 December at the Barceló Mussanah Resort, both the men’s and women’s competitions will run concurrently.

64 competitors from 31 nations will start in the Olympic-class Women’s fleet, and seven participants in the non-Olympic men’s race.

British competitors expected to take part:

Daisy Collingridge

Anya Haji-Michael

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker

Hannah Snellgrove

Josh Morgan

Related post:

2021 ILCA Radial Women’s World Championship