Day 3 of the RS200 National Championships at Exe SC

The two leading contenders for the 2021 RS200 National Championship . . . Arran Holman and Toby Lewis, and James Peters and Maddy Anderson, remain in lockstep after six races.

Both took a race win, with Peters and Anderson claiming the better day with a fifth place to Holman and Lewis’ tenth, but after discard they remain in first and second respectively, and one point apart.

Rob Henderson and Mat Currell (3,4) move into third place, but carry a 120 point DNF, so will have to step carefully to hold off the chasing pack.

A pack that is led by Tom and Charlie Darling (12,12) with 35 points, then Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks (5,3) with 36 and Rory Odell and Henry Jameson (65, 9) with 39 points.

The north-west winds resulted in a cool start to the day, but the sun was not far behind. The wind varied between 12 and 20 knots with shifty and gusty conditions.

RS200 National Championships – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (119 entries)

1st 1611 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis 2 2 2 4 -10 1 – – 11 pts

2nd 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 3 1 4 3 1 -5 – – 12 pts

3rd 629 Rob Henderson and Mat Currell 8 5 (DNF) 8 3 4 – – 28 pts

4th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 4 3 10 6 -12 12 – – 35 pts

5th 1722 Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks 13 8 7 -53 5 3 – – 36 pts

6th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson 9 7 3 11 -65 9 – – 39 pts

7th 1626 Edd Whitehead and Anna Horackova 7 4 -29 24 4 2 – – 41 pts

8th 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 11 6 11 2 -16 15 – – 45 pts

9th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 10 9 12 17 6 -81 – – 54 pts

10th 1029 Nick Robins and Izi Davies 6 26 6 14 9 (DSQ) – – 61 pts

11th 1570 Robbie King and Bethan Matthew 19 10 5 -21 21 18 – – 73 pts

12th 1073 Martin Wrigley and Will Ward -27 20 16 23 2 13 – – 74 pts

13th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett 21 15 -24 20 14 8 – – 78 pts

14th 1657 Tom Hewitson and Jo Hewitson 35 -37 8 5 19 16 – – 83 pts

15th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Max Sydenham 5 13 -42 10 28 30 – – 86 pts

16th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt 1 30 9 13 35 -36 – – 88 pts

17th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren 26 12 -47 12 17 21 – – 88 pts

18th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Oli Jagger 14 29 -31 9 13 25 – – 90 pts

19th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 15 11 30 31 7 -33 – – 94 pts

20th 1639 Dom Lewis and Lainey Terkelsen 22 16 14 18 25 -46 – – 95 pts

21st 16 Chris Webber and Nicola Webber 12 17 -33 32 31 11 – – 103 pts

22nd 1432 William Caiger and Caitlin Morley 24 18 22 29 22 -32 – – 115 pts

23rd 1709 Robert Richardson and Isabel Abbatt 18 25 32 36 -54 6 – – 117 pts

24th 1069 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern 20 31 35 1 -38 35 – – 122 pts

25th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan -42 19 36 39 30 7 – – 131 pts

Full results available here . . .