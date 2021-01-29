Day 2 of Prada Cup Semi-Final between Luna Rossa and American Magic

The second stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features the Semi-final between American Magic and Luna Rossa, now into its second day.



After the first day of racing Luna Rossa lead by 2 points from American Magic.

The second day of racing, Saturday 30 January, will again feature two match races between NYYC American Magic and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

If Luna Rossa win both races they will go through to the Prada Cup Final and American Magic will be eliminated from the event.

If American Magic can win at least one of the two races, then racing will continue on Sunday 31 January.

Viewing Options

Live racing and results will be available here on Sailweb from 02:00 hrs (2am) UK time on Friday 29 January.

All racing will also be available live in the UK on America’s Cup You Tube, and also on Sky Sports Mix from 2am each race day, repeated again at 9am.

