Isabelle Joschke forced to retire from Vendee Globe

The Franco-German skipper Isabelle Joschke has been forced to abandon the Vendée Globe.

On the 62nd day of racing, Joschke realised that the temporary hydraulic cylinder which was holding her keel centred had failed on board her IMOCA MACSF.

Joschke was in 11th place racing in difficult conditions, in 30-35 knots of wind in the South Atlantic some 1,100 miles east of the Argentinian coast.

After the main keel canting system failed on 3 January she had been sailing with the keel centred, held in place by a replacement ram.

But this cylinder has now broken and the keel is no longer held centred. She immediately lowered the mainsail and was sailing under storm jib to keep the boat as stable as possible.

Her team reported that, a shift in the wind direction should allow her to escape to the north-east to escape the low pressure, and flatter seas should make things easier.

It is obvious that Isabelle can no longer continue with her Vendée Globe and will have to retire. They are in constant contact and are studying the various options with her for the next few days.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 64 – Sun 10 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 4564 nm to finish – sailing at 10+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 189 nm

3rd FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 266 nm

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 277 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 351 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 476 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 496 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 513 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 518 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 627 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2516 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4243 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke

Full rankings available here . . .