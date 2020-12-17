America’s Cup Live – Day 2 of the World Series and Christmas Race here

Day 2 of the Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race which began on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The first race scheduled for Friday is at 15:12 NZDT (02:12) GMT . . . thus in the early hours of Friday in the UK and Europe.

ACWS Day 2 racing schedule for Friday 18 December, times are provisional:

Race 5 – Luna Rossa vs American Magic – 02:12 GMT

Race 6 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs INEOS TEAM UK – 02:50 GMT

Race 7 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa – 03:37 GMT

Race 8 – INEOS TEAM UK vs ETNZ – 04:15 GMT.



Points to note:

The races will be held on a windward-leeward racecourse with an upwind start

Each race will last around 25-30 minutes each

The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes

The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.

The permitted wind range is between 6.5 and 21 knots.

Commentator and Expert Media:

Stephen McIvor – NZL – Commentator / Anchor

Ken Read – USA – Sailing Expert

Shirley Robertson – UK – Sailing Expert – On-water

Nathan Outteridge – AUS – Sailing Expert

Results to date:

1st American Magic – 2 pts

2nd ETNZ – 1 pt

3rd Luna Rossa – 1 pt

4th Ineos Team UK – 0 pts

