America’s Cup Live – Day 2 of the World Series and Christmas Race here

Day 2 of the Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race which began on Thursday 17 December 2020.
The first race scheduled for Friday is at 15:12 NZDT (02:12) GMT . . . thus in the early hours of Friday in the UK and Europe.
ACWS Day 2 racing schedule for Friday 18 December, times are provisional:
- Race 5 – Luna Rossa vs American Magic – 02:12 GMT
- Race 6 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs INEOS TEAM UK – 02:50 GMT
- Race 7 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa – 03:37 GMT
- Race 8 – INEOS TEAM UK vs ETNZ – 04:15 GMT.
Points to note:
- The races will be held on a windward-leeward racecourse with an upwind start
- Each race will last around 25-30 minutes each
- The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes
- The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.
- The permitted wind range is between 6.5 and 21 knots.
Commentator and Expert Media:
Stephen McIvor – NZL – Commentator / Anchor
Ken Read – USA – Sailing Expert
Shirley Robertson – UK – Sailing Expert – On-water
Nathan Outteridge – AUS – Sailing Expert
Results to date:
1st American Magic – 2 pts
2nd ETNZ – 1 pt
3rd Luna Rossa – 1 pt
4th Ineos Team UK – 0 pts
Related Post:
America’s Cup – Day 1 ACWS results and more problems for Ineos Team UK