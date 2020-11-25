Inside ETNZ – Television New Zealand takes a look under the bonnet

For four years Team New Zealand has been a fortress, most of its operation off-limits to media as it prepares to defend the America’s Cup.

Now, for the first time the prime time Television New Zealand magazine show, SUNDAY, was invited to embed a reporter into Emirates Team New Zealand for six weeks.

ETNZ, the America’s Cup defenders, gave TVNZ’s investigative reporter Rebecca Wright, complete access to the team, base and chase boats.

The result is this 15 minute video . . .



TVNZ, is a state-owned, commercially funded, television network that covers New Zealand and parts of the Pacific region.

They will be broadcasting coverage of the 36th America’s Cup.

