ETNZ refer America’s Cup dispute to Arbitration Panel

The America’s Cup defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, are to refer the race course dispute to the Arbitration Panel requesting a formal Mediation of the issue.

This action follows the rejection of the ETNZ proposal submitted to the Challenging teams to resolve the issue and return racing to the inner city race courses.

That proposal made it clear that the Defender would not sail in the area defined as Course B & C on the race days when the Challengers couldn’t race there to eliminate any extra sailing time or perceived advantage the Defender might have.

Luna Rossa, without apparently any specified reasoning have rejected this proposal saying only that the Defenders proposal is ‘far from fair and is not acceptable.’

In a statement issued Friday, ETNZ said that:

On any level this seems a surprising position to take particularly when there seems no justifiable rationale given it clearly satisfies the ‘equal use of courses’.

Especially given the fact that specific courses (B and C) would also be available for the best of 13 race Prada Cup final regatta which the Defender is not part of.

Therefore the Defender will now refer the Dispute to the Arbitration Panel requesting a formal Mediation of the issue.

