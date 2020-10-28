Team New Zealand reject patent infringement allegation

Team New Zealand has responded following the announcement that lawyers for Brazilian naval engineer Manoel Chaves, will file a lawsuit in New Zealand alleging patent infringement of his foil cant system.

America’s Cup defender Emirates Team New Zealand, who developed the AC75 design for the 36th America’s Cup commented . . .

‘In July 2020, we responded to the allegations made by Mr Chaves. The design of the AC75 foil cant system has not been copied or inspired by Mr Chaves’ design in any way, nor does it infringe any patent. As we have explained to Mr Chaves, his patent requires features not found in the AC75 yacht.

We simply reject the allegations and have explained why those allegations are wrong. Emirates Team NZ will strongly resist any infringement allegations Mr Chaves may choose to bring. Every good idea has 1000 fathers.’

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia, together with their respective teams Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record – Luna Rossa, published the AC75 Class Rule for the 36th America’s Cup on the 29 March 2018.

The development of the Class Rule was a four-month process led by Emirates Team New Zealand, working together with Luna Rossa Challenge.

The published AC75 Class Rule included the supply of foil arms and cant system to save design time and construction costs for the teams.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Designer threatens ETNZ with lawsuit