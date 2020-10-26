A closer look at American Magic’s Patriot

The image crops below highlight the very different hull shape that American Magic have for their second AC75, Patriot.

This difference is when compared not only to their first hull, Defiant, but also to the second versions of the British and Italian AC75 just revealed.

Patriot features a flared bow, with a full hull which tapers off quickly to a skeg that disappears into the hull with some 25% of the hull still to run . . . Giving her a very characteristic deep chested profile view.

While Ineos Team UK and Lunna Rossa carry a prominant skeg all the way to the rudder, apparently maximising the ‘endplate’ effect between the hull and the water suface when foiling.

The stern now replicates the Luna Rossa, shallow, soft bilge shape, rather than new narrow stern of Britannia which looks more like the first ETNZ hull.

On Patriot they have also closed the gap between the deck contour and the mainsail, wrapping the sail over the ‘deck-sweeper’ boom, again to maximise the ‘endplate’ effect, as have all the other teams.

Patriot also retains winglets on her foils, these appeared on later iterations of the Defiant foils.

The Brits are trialling wing tips on their new cranked foils and the Italians feature what look like smaller wing tips than they had on the first boat.

ETNZ had wing tips on the foils of their first boat.

Now we await the roll-out of the second ETNZ boat, to see if they have tweaked or redesigned . . .