Hamble Winter Series – Difficult conditions for first weekend

Difficult conditions for the first weekend of the HYS Hamble Winter Series.

The end result was that three races were completed for the Performance 40 Class on the Saturday, and Sunday’s racing was cancelled.

Leading the Performance 40 Class is Ed Bell with Dawn Treader on 7 points, second James Gair and Zero II with 9 points and in third place Stevie Beckett with Cobra on 13 points.

Each of the three leaders taking a race win.

Next week (10/11 Oct) will see the start of the Hamble One Design Championships for J70’s and SB20’s, who will race for two days and the three IRC Classes will hope to start sailing on the Sunday.

HYS Hamble Winter Series – Performance 40 Class after 3 races (16 entries)

1st JPK 1180 Dawn Treader – Ed Bell 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd Mills 39 Zero II – James Gair 2 6 1 – – 9 pts

3rd King 40 Cobra – Stevie Beckett 1 4 8 – – 13 pts

4th J/122e Juno – Christopher Daniel 5.5 2 9 – – 16.5 pts

5th J/111 JourneyMaker II – Louise Makin & Chris Jones 11 3 4 – – 18 pts

6th J/111 Jitterbug – Cornel Riklin 8 7 3 – – 18 pts

7th J/111 Jagerbomb – Paul Griffiths 5.5 5 10 – – 20.5 pts

8th J/121 Darkwood – Michael O’Donnell 10 8 5 – – 23 pts

9th Ker 39 Rumbleflurg – David Cummins 7 10 7 – – 24 pts

10th J/111 Kestrel – Simon Bamford 3 9 13 – – 25 pts

11th MAT 12 Sailplane – Rob Bottomley 13 11 6 – – 30 pts

12th Ker 39 La Réponse – Andrew McIrvine 9 12 11 – – 32 pts

13th Corby 40 Cracklin’ Rosie – Steven Anderson 12 13 16 – – 41 pts

14th XP 44 Simples – Demian Smith 15 15 12 – – 42 pts

15th First 40 Dusty P – Richard Patrick 14 14 14 – – 42 pts

16th First 40 Rogan Josh – Richard Powell 16 16 15 – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .