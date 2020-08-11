Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Penultimate Day

A surprise breeze of approximately 15 knots defied the weather forecast to provide a magic day three for the Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup.

Three IRC Classes (31 teams racing with a reduced crew)

Race winners for Day Three in the IRC Classes were: David Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe III, Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly, Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe, Mike & Susie Yates J/109 Jago, and Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT.

In IRC One, McFly still leads after six races, but Tokoloshe III is now just a point behind.

In IRC Two, Jiraffe leads by two points from Jago and the two family sailed boats have plenty of previous rivalry. James Harayda’s Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo is in third, only by virtue of countback.

In IRC Three, Sam Laidlaw’s BLT has scored five straight race wins, and is hot favourite to win the class tomorrow. David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo moves up to second place.

18 Strong J/70 Class with a limited crew

Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat scored a 2-1 Monday to take the lead in the J/70 Class after seven races.

James Peters and Jonathan Calascione’s Calypso are now four points off the lead in second. A 1-2 score for Chris Taylor’s EV Experts has retained third, six points off the lead.

XOD Class

Peter Baines’ XOD Felix has a four-point lead going into the final day Tuesday. James Markby’s Xpeditious has a great day and moves up to second in class. Rory Paton’s XL scored 2-2 today to make the podium for the class.

Etchells Class

In the Etchells Class, Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte is the new leader having scored a 2-3 today. Malcolm Offord’s The Plant Hunter drops to second.

VPRS Club Class (13 teams racing with a reduced crew)

With five straight wins Mike Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali is dominating the scorecard in VPRS Club Class 1.

Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood, racing double handed, is second just a point ahead of David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five.

The regatta is raising money for charities Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

Racing at the Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup concludes Tuesday 11 August.

For full results and more information visit www.royal-southern.co.uk