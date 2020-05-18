America’s Cup – ETNZ back up to speed with their AC75 build

Emirates Team New Zealand are quickly moving back up to speed with the build of their second AC75 in Auckland.

Despite the impression that the New Zealand media like to give of ETNZ having an uphill struggle, with boats in the wrong place and everything at a standstill . . .

As New Zealand move to another lower coronavirus lockdown level, ETNZ have been able to work night shifts to ramp-up production and pull-back time lost over the last couple of months.

And their build and design teams seem to be coping well.



Scott Stokes, the Build Facility Manager, said that they had increased their workforce numbers and it was really working well for them, with good gains in the first week back.

Meanwhile most of the design team have been able to continue working from home.

Senior Structural Engineer, James Timms described the design as, ‘coming along really well and said they were in a pretty good position, all things considered.’

And at least they are in the right place for the first events – Christmas Races in December – and have had months of sailing on the waters where the 36th America’s Cup will actually take place.

It is the challengers who are still struggling with Covid-19 restrictions and who have to transport their boats, old and new, down-under, gain entry for their teams and build their bases to house them!

With the retsriced time they will finally get on the water, seems to me that the Kiwi team have the best of the deal.

