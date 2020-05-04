SailGP considering Cowes Week event decision

SailGP is reported to be considering the status of their Cowes event scheduled to take place on over 14 to 15 August.

SailGP has already cancelled the San Francisco and New York events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will report this week on the future for the Cowes event.

Cowes Week 2020 is scheduled to take place from Saturday 8 August to Saturday 15 August, with the SailGP event forming the final weekend of the Week.

Although the Cowes Week Limited committee continues to work towards its August regatta date, and is accepting entries, SailGP has not indicated if they will continue with their event.

That decision is made by SailGP’s management, Russel Coutts and Larry Ellison.

