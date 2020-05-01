It’s not Necker Island but it’s free

A floating platform designed by Marshall Blecher and Fokstrot seeks to provide a new type of public space in Copenhagen Harbour.

Ø1, named after the danish single-letter word for island, now offers a glimpse of a socially distancing environment in a post-coronavirus world for a spot of fishing, winter bathing or BBQing, separately.

The 25sqm platform features a 6m linden tree growing at its center and was constructed by hand using traditional wood techniques in the boatbuilding yards of Copenhagen’s south harbour.

It is open to everyone, and has so far been used for stargazing, BBQing, winter bathing, fishing and some local events.

More floating platforms in the Copenhagen islands project will include a sauna, gardens, a mussel farm and a floating diving platform that could be used freely by boaters, kayakers and swimmers.

The Copenhagen Islands are a not for profit initiative supported by Københavns Kommune, Og Havn and Den Gode Havneliv.

The artificial Copenhagen Islands Ø1 are constructed from sustainable and recyclable materials, offering socially distant spaces and eco-systems of their own.

