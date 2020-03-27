UK Sport statement on Tokyo 2020 postponement

With the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo to be rescheduled to a date in 2021, UK Sport has announced adjustments to Team GB’s funding model for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

UK Sport will generally not seek to recover any financial investment in the World Class Programme (including Athlete Performance Awards) due to disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, subject to UK Sport being satisfied that:

All actions taken in respect of the World Class Programme are in accordance with any relevant UK Government guidance and

All reasonable steps have and continue to be made to minimise any financial loses, for example through insurance.

UK Sport will consider requests for its funding to be used in any manner that has not previously been agreed on a case-by-case basis, and this will be subject to prior written approval from UK Sport.

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport said . . .

We welcome today’s decision from the IOC, IPC and Japan that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be postponed. Given the unprecedented global challenge we face, today’s news means that athletes, their coaches and support staff can now fully focus on what really matters at this terribly difficult time, keeping themselves and their families safe.

We are working closely with government to ensure we can effectively support sports and their athletes through this distressing period. I’d like to take the opportunity to reassure sports that our guidance from last week remains in place that we will not seek to recover any financial performance investment or Athlete Performance Awards due to disruption caused by COVID-19″

We also realise that today’s decision has significant financial implications for our high performance system and we are working hard to identify the wide ranging impacts and scenarios and are in close contact with government to establish how best to support our summer Olympic and Paralympic sports and athletes to be ready for the Games when they do take place.

I’d like to thank all our athletes who are playing a role in so many different ways in these challenging times, from supporting their local communities to inspiring us to stay active in our own homes. I’d also like to reassure the public that whilst the games are postponed, we strongly believe the power of sport will inspire the nation again.

Read full BOA statement here . . .

The first major step will be to decide just when the 2021 Games can be held.

IOC President Thomas Bach said that “all options are on the table” and that next year’s Olympics don’t have to be restricted to summer in the Northern Hemisphere and might occur sooner.

Hidemasa Nakamura, the games delivery officer, commented, “We have no idea when we will be able to finalize the dates. We don’t have a fixed plan how to proceed from here.”

Related Post:

Selected for Tokyo 2020 . . . but for 2021?

Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to 2021 . . . World Sailing responds