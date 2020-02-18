Ben Ainslie Training in Cagliari . . . Racing in Sydney . . . Making the days count!

INEOS Team UK are in Cagliari, Italy at their Winter Training Camp and team base for the first America’s Cup World Series event from April 23 to April 26.

Just to give us storm battered Brits back here in the UK a taste of what they are having to endure . . . they have put together this snapshot of their typical day . . .



Just to remind you that Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain SailGP team will be heading off any day now, down under to Sydney for the first event of the 2020 SailGP Series . . . Another tough day at the Office for the team !

The British SailGP team are expected in Sydney by 20 February.

The first SailGP F50 Event takes place 28-29 February, when the revamped Great Britain SailGP team will join six other nations on the start line for the first time.

