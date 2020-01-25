Seven new Laser Builders approved

ILCA has offered seven new builders provisional licenses to move forward in the Laser builder application process.

Under the terms of the new builder approval procedure, seven manufacturers will now be offered provisional licenses to move forward in the builder application process.

The provisional approvals come after the formal builder applications were reviewed by the evaluation panel appointed by ILCA, which is comprised of both class technical representatives and independent industry experts.

Each builder applicant is now subject to a further technical review to ensure compliance with the established class one-design principles.

The new manufacturers will now be required to obtain certified moulds and tooling from ILCA and produce a number of pre-production boats, to verify the ability to manufacturer boats to the strict specifications and tolerances of the building manual and the class rules.

The approved manufacturers are (in alphabetical order):

Devoti Sailing s.r.o. (Poland)

Element 6 Evolution Co Ltd (Thailand)

Nautivela srl (Italy)

Ovington Boats Ltd (United Kingdom)

Qindao Zou Inter Marine Co., Ltd (China)

Rio tecna srl (Argentina)

Zim Sailing (United States)

Under the terms of the Olympic Equipment Policy, there are other applicants in the approval process at this time that may also receive provisional approval. ILCA will provide further updates as this process moves forward.