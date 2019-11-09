America’s Cup – The way we were . . .

This great image put together by INEOS Team UK crew David ‘Freddie’ Carr.

Team Origin, launched in January 2007, was Great Britain’s bid to compete in the 33rd and 34th America’s Cups, with Ben Ainslie as helm, but the team was closed down in 2010 before actually competing.

In January 2012, Ben Ainslie announced a new team, Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR), to complete in the 2017 America’s Cup (AC35).

Racing in AC50 foiling catamarans BAR were knocked out at the semi-final stage by the eventual Cup winners, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Following the failure of the AC35 BAR challenge and re-introduction of monohull boats for AC36, the team was reconstructed as INEOS Team UK following the injection of £110 million by Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS, one of the world’s largest petrochemicals and manufacturing companies.

INEOS Team UK will represent the Royal Yacht Squadron’s affiliated club, Royal Yacht Squadron Racing at the 36th America’s Cup which will take place in New Zealand in early 2021, in 75ft foiling monohulls.

The first AC75 version launched recently by INEOS Team UK and named as Britannia I, is presently undergoing testing on the Solent, but is expected to move to Sardinia later in December.

The first racing for the AC75 class will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from April 18 – 26 2020, the first event of the America’s Cup World Series circuit.

