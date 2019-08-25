RS500 Worlds – 2019 Title for Peter and James Curtis of Britain

Peter and James Curtis of Britain are the 2019 RS500 World Champions.

The father/son British pair won all of the final day races to secure their World champs title, with second place going to Iacopo and Federico Roncuzzi of Italy, and third place to Czechs Jakub and Tereza Dobra.



Fifty nine RS500s gathered at beautiful Lake Lipno in the South Western corner of the Czech Republic for the classes tenth world championships, over the week of the 5 to 9 August.

While the home nation comprised the biggest contingent, there were 11 nations represented, with the Dutch providing the second largest grouping, and representatives from as far afield as the USA and Russia.

All agreed this had been a very well run event, both onshore and afloat. The race team got races away and did a really good job changing the top marks to match the changing wind conditions.

The catering was good (with the food and beer as we came off the water particularly welcome), the socials were excellent and everyone was friendly.

It should be noted that the RS500 really is an equal opportunities boat: the top ten included three all female teams, and mixed teams with both male and female helms; it also featured an age range from 17-62.

RS 500 – 2019 World Championship Final leaders (59 entries)

1. GBR 659 Peter Curtis and James Curtis – – 18 pts

2. ITA 1604 Iacopo Roncuzzi and Federico Roncuzzi – – 4 37 18 pts

3. CZE 1672 Jakub Dobry and Tereza Dobra – – 42 18 pts

4. GBR 1040 Mike Saul and Ollie Kent – – 46 18 pts

5. CZE 1010 Sara Tkadlecova and Klara Houskova – – 48 18 pts

RS 500 – World Championship Juniors (U23) Category:

1. ITA Roncuzzi Iacopo and Roncuzzi Federico

2. CZE Dobry Jakub and Dobra Tereza

3. CZE Tkadlecova Sara and Houskova Klara

RS 500 – World Championship Ladies:

1. CZE Tkadlecova Sara and Houskova Klara

2. CZE Matouskova Eva and Mertlova Michaela

3. ITA Rossi Julia and Campanella Adriana

Full results available here