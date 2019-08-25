420 UK National Championship – Day 2

Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote are the new leaders after day 2 of the 420 Rooster UK National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

In second place are Freddie and Jack Parkin, with overnight leaders Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler now slipping to third place.

The black-flag caught a number of competitors, particularly in hte second race of the day (R4).

Sewell and Heathcote avoided the BFD trap, and thus are able to discard their worst race to take a five point lead.

420 – Rooster UK National Championship – Day 2 (47 entries)

1st GBR 54483 Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote 3 3 3 3 -12 4 – – 16 pts

2nd USA 55494 Freddie Parkin and Jack Parkin 11 2 5 BFD 2 1 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 55517 Martin Wrigley and Marcus Tressler 1 5 BFD 2 1 14 – – 23 pts

4th GBR 56108 Jamie Cook and Will Martin 7 6 6 BFD 3 2 – – 24 pts

5th GBR 56339 Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton 5 -12 4 1 9 6 – – 25 pts

6th GBR 54487 Dylan McPherson and Jack Lewis 9 11 2 5 4 -15 – – 31 pts

7th GBR 52756 Neil Marsden and Frazer Hemmings 10 1 BFD 4 16 3 – – 34 pts

8th GBR 55854 Millie Irish and Steve Irish 6 4 7 -15 14 8 – – 39 pts

9th GBR 55942 Sophie Edwards and Ellie Thomas 2 15 10 6 -20 7 – – 40 pts

10th GBR 55242 Megan Ferguson and Nick Deveraux 4 7 16 BFD 15 9 – – 51 pts

Full results available here