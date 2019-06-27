Yoann Richomme wins La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro

Yoann Richomme of France completed an impressive overall victory of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro when he finished the final stage in fourth place.

Winner of stage 4 was Eric Peron of France, who arrived in Dieppe with a 40sec advantage on Armel Le Cléac’h.

Overall Richomme finishes ahead of second-placed Gilda Mahé by one hour and 13 minutes after a total of 14 days, 2 hours and 20 minutes of racing.

Amongst the competitors in this years’ memorable anniversary edition were seven non-French skippers.

Finishing 22nd on the final leg and 15th overall, Briton Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) will receive the Vivi Trophy for the top international finisher in the 47 strong fleet.

Swiss competitor Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) finished second placed international and Briton Will Harris (HIVE Energy) was third (22nd overall), in what is only his second ever La Solitaire.

As a late replacement for Charles Caudrelier, the Volvo Ocean Race winning skipper and 2004 La Solitaire winner who was due to race the boat, Richomme has raced without the pressure to deliver a result.

Richomme only took over the boat just over one month before the start of the race.

Final overall leading positions:

1st Yoann Richomme

2nd Gildas Mahe

3rd Anthony Marchand

4th Corentin Douguet

5th Alexis Loison

6th Benjamin Schwartz

7th Adrien Hardy

8th Eric Peron

9th Pierre Leboucher

10th Armel Le Cleac’h

Best GBR –

15th Alan Roberts

22nd Will Harris

Full results available here