Luna Rossa’s new AC36 test boat – Just Testing!

Jack Griffin over on the Cupexperience.com website sent me these photos of Luna Rossa’s new test boat – a monohull.

It looks like they (wisely) began by capsizing it in order to find the best way to right it.

As Jack comments . . . Remember that Jimmy Spithill is now with Luna Rossa.

In October 2012, he capsized Oracle’s AC72 on their ninth day of sailing. They were unable to right it and it was carried five miles outside the Golden Gate by the tide, and largely destroyed.

Clearly their plan for righting a capsized AC72 was, “Don’t capsize.”

Luna Rossa won’t make that mistake.