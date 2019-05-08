American Magic learning the hard-way

Video emerges of the Dean Barker America’s Cup test boat, American Magic, capsize during training at Pensacola winter base Florida.

American Magic sailors, designers and shore crew put the Mule through its paces as the groundbreaking foiling monohull proves itself to be a smooth and fast ride for the US America’s Cup Challenger, while foreshadowing the full-size AC75 boats still to come.

The Video shows some slick handling but also that things can go wrong – the capsize is around the 3 minute mark . . .



Barker is helm for the challenge by the New York Yacht Club and says they have been making exciting progress with their scaled-down test boat at their winter training camp in the Sunshine State.

“You learn the hard way at times but it’s also very rewarding when things start to come together.“

“Our speeds are pretty phenomenal and I think with the AC75, we’re going to see some pretty exciting action. That’s still a ways away but we’re looking toward getting there eventually.”

American Magic America’s Cup Team

Formed in October 2017 by Bella Mente Racing, Quantum Racing and the New York Yacht Club, American Magic brings together two highly successful racing programs with one of the foremost yacht clubs in the nation, all with the shared vision of launching a campaign for the 36th America’s Cup competition.