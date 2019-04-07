Rombelli and Italian STIG team are Melges 20 World Champions

Alessandro Rombelli and the Italian STIG team of Francesco Bruni, Giorgio Tortarolo, and Tea Faoro are the winners of the 2019 Melges 20 World Championship hosted by the in Miami, Florida.

HEARTBREAKER by Bob Hughes with Federico Michetti and Manu Weiller finished in second place, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS by Igor Rytov with Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev, finished in third place. Daniel Thielman’s KUAI and Vladimir Prosikhin’s NIKA rounded out the podium.

Rhonda Joyce and the GRINNING STREAK team of Jeremy Edwards and Tony Bowman earn the Corinthian World Championship title.

Tight competition characterized the championship; the top four teams were only a few points apart, locked in a tight battle throughout the final day.

Onward and upward – The Melges 20 Class and the Melges World League now look to Europe and Asia for racing, then back to North America for next winter’s Miami Winter Series.

The 2020 World Championship will be in Europe, and the 2021 World Championship will be back in North America.

Melges 20 – World Championship Final posiitons after 10 races

1st ITA 65 STIG Alessandro Rombelli – – 34 pts

2nd USA 88 Heartbreaker Robert Hughes – – 41 pts

3rd RUS 898 Russian Bogatyrs Igor Rytov – – 44 pts

4th USA 7676 Kuai Daniel Thielman – – 46 pts

5th RUS 309 Nika Vladimir Prosikhin – – 58 pts

6th USA 306 Talisman John Sommi – – 61 pts

7th BRA 190 Portobello Cesar Gomes Neto – – 64 pts

8th USA 414 Cinghiale Robert Wilber – – 68 pts

9th USA 303 Midnight Blue Jason Michas – – 72 pts

10th USA 14 Red Sky Paul Reilly – – 74 pts

11th USA 250 Boo-Fu Sam Barron-Fox – – 86 pts

12th ARG 1 Eulogia G3BAU Luigi Giannattasio – – 91 pts

13th USA 305 Midnight Sun Alexis Michas – – 102 pts

14th AUS 308 Dark Star John Bacon – – 107 pts

15th SWE 202 Intermezzo Johannes Lind Widestam – – 115 pts

16th ITA 217 Caipirinha JR Alessandro Agostinelli – – 123 pts

17th USA 228 Electric Blue Tim Desmond – – 134 pts

18th CAN 214 Grinning Streak (C) Rhonda Joyce – – 149 pts

19th USA 290 Blind Squirrel John Brown – – 155 pts

20th USA 238 The 300 Steven Boho – – 162 pts

21st ITA 149 Sestelemento Oscar Farace – – 164 pts

22nd GER 161 Mojito (Shimmer) (C) Florian Rixner – – pts