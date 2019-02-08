World on Water Sailing News

This week in the World on Water:

Spindrift 2 hit an object in the water and damaged their starboard rudder they then repaired to Fremantle Australia

The Dutch 36th America’s Cup Challenge syndicate released their video

The 470’s in New Zealand held their Olympic Trials

US Sailing is in Miami

SailGP is testing on Sydney Harbour

In Perth it’s the Women On Water Regatta

And in the Golden Globe Race second placegetter Mark Slats describes how he was washed off his yacht in a gale in the Southern Indian Ocean and thankfully another huge wave washed him back on again. He now believes in prayer.