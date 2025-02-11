Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sports drop All Blacks Rugby sponsorship deal

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is reported to be suing Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sports for an alleged breach of contract after it failed to make the first payment in 2025.

In a statement released to Telegraph Sport, New Zealand Rugby said that Ineos, which agreed a six-year deal to become official performance partner to the All Blacks until 2027, failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship fee.

The move follows an ongoing review of Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sports interests, and the All Black connection has been removed from the Ineos Sports website.

Ratcliffe also recently announced a split with Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team after sponsoring two Cup challenges.

In a statement issued on the 23rd January the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup team annnounced that it was continuing to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup, without Ainslie and his team Athena Racing.

Despite now lacking a financial backer, Ainslie then issued a statement confirming that Athena Racing would continue as the AC38 Challenger of Record.

Latest rumours focus on Ainslie looking to the deep pockets of a middle-eastern source, the sport hungry area already in the sights of AC Defender Grant Dalton to stage the next America’s Cup.

The Defender has said it would announce the 2027 venue by 20 June 2025, although the power-struggle between the two British teams could cause delays if they go to court.

The Ratcliffe controlled INEOS Britannia team has yet to announce a confirmed challenge for the next America’s Cup, which is pencilled in for 2027.